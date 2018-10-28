Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
President Trump Returning To West Virginia To Campaign For Morrisey

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 12:35 pm

CHARLESTON, WV — Today, the Donald J. Trump for President campaign announced that President Trump will return to West Virginia for an early vote rally for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The rally will be in Huntington on November 2 at the Huntington Tri-State Airport.

“It’s an honor to have President Trump back in the Mountain State encouraging voters to support our campaign during early voting,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “President Trump knows that West Virginia needs a conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate to advance the Trump agenda and to continue making America great again.”

This will be President Trump’s third campaign rally for Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. President Trump rallied supporters in Charleston in August, and in Wheeling in September.

During his most recent rally in Wheeling, President Trump told voters West Virginia that “a vote for Patrick Morrisey is a vote to stand for West Virginia values… A vote for Morrisey is a vote for me and for our agenda to make America great again or as we will soon start saying, “keep America great.””

Tyler Barker

