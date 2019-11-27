President Trump passes law making animal cruelity a felony

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-Animal cruelty has officially become a federal felony after President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on Monday.

Director of Fayette County Animal Shelter, Nicole Cooke, says this milestone is a victory for animal rights because it increases the likelihood that abuse would be punished.

“I feel like when it’s Recognize now on this federal level that states are going to pick this up and adopted as federal punishment and then hopefully Municipalities and regional areas are going to pick this up so its a bottle defect.”

If you suspect animal cruelty is happening contract your local law enforcement.