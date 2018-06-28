Home NewsWatch President Trump and Putin to meet in Finland in July
NewsWatchPolitics
President Trump and Putin to meet in Finland in July
By Daniella HankeyJun 28, 2018, 08:18 am
WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC NEWS)- President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.
The White House revealed the details of the high-stakes meeting in a statement Thursday morning, saying that “the two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues.”
White House national security adviser John Bolton met with Putin and other senior Russian officials at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday.
