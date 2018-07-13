President Donald Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY, PRESS RELEASE)- President Donald Trump has approved the major Disaster Declaration for the state of West Virginia.

According to a press release from FEMA, the company announced Thursday afternoon that Federal Disaster Assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia to help state and local recovery efforts.

The funding comes after the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides part of the state experienced at just the end of last month.

The funding approved by the President will repair and replace facilities that were damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that happened in the following areas: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton Counties.