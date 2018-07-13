Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories
President Donald Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For WV
By Daniella HankeyJul 13, 2018, 04:46 am
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY, PRESS RELEASE)- President Donald Trump has approved the major Disaster Declaration for the state of West Virginia.
According to a press release from FEMA, the company announced Thursday afternoon that Federal Disaster Assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia to help state and local recovery efforts.
The funding comes after the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides part of the state experienced at just the end of last month.
The funding approved by the President will repair and replace facilities that were damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that happened in the following areas: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan and Pendleton Counties.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
