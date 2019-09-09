President & CEO of Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce retiring after 26 years

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Board of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce today announced the retirement of their President & CEO Mrs. Ellen Taylor after twenty-six years of leadership. Mrs. Taylor joined the Chamber in October of 1993, after being part of the leadership team at the Charleston Chamber of Commerce.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work at the Chamber for the past 26 years. While I am looking forward to my retirement, leaving Beckley will be difficult as I have met so many great people. I’ll especially miss the wonderful people at the Chamber who worked with me each day to help build the Chamber and improve the community. Beckley will always be my second home.”

Long-time Chamber Board member Charlie Houck commented regarding Taylor and her service to the Chamber. “I, as a member of the Chamber Board of Directors during all of Ellen’s tenure, witnessed major membership growth, fiscal responsibility and substantial increase in the product offering to our membership. In summary, Ellen is one of the finest individuals I have ever met.”

Pete Torrico noted, “With Ellen’s leadership our Chamber not only has much respect in our community, but around the state of West Virginia. Ellen has set the bar high for the future of our Chamber. What a pleasure it has been working with her.”

Current Board Chair Mike Tyree said, “After twenty-six years of dedicated and selfless service, Ellen leaves the Chamber with a legacy of financial stability, good community relations and an unwavering support of the business community of Beckley and Raleigh County.”

Along with Ellen’s Chamber work, she is a member of several different clubs and committees; one of special note has been the Beckley Rotary Club, where she was awarded as a 2019 Paul Harris Fellow. She also served as a representative of Ward 2 on the City of Beckley Common Council.

The Chamber will now begin its search for Mrs. Taylor’s successor as the future President and CEO. Chairman-Elect Richard Jarrell is serving as the Chairperson of the search committee and said, “These are big shoes to fill to find someone with the knowledge and passion that Ellen has served us with, but she has earned this retirement and we wish her well and say thank you for 26 great years.” “Our search begins today as we’ll be posting the position on several internet sites: Indeed, Glassdoor & Ziprecruiter.”

Resumes may also be mailed to: BRCCC Employment, P.O. Box 855, Beckley, WV 25802

Or emailed to EMPLOYMENT@BRCCC.COM.