Prescription Drug Take Back Program Will Take Place Next Week Around The Area

CRAB ORCHARD, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Drug Enforcement Administration and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are putting on the Drug Take Back Program next week.

Next Saturday, October 26 from 10 AM until 2 PM, different locations across the area will be set up to receive your unused and expired medicine, including Crab Orchard Pharmacy. The program is put on every six months to prevent medicine from ending up in the wrong hands or in our public water systems.

“It keeps people from taking medication that they have been taken off of or if it’s just gotten out of date. It could become dangerous and you don’t want to take it, you don’t want members of your household to take it, or children. You also don’t want anyone to break into your house and want to have access to the medications that you no longer take,” says Pharmacist Kathlyn Sallaz.

For a list of locations this will take place at, you can head over to takebackday.dea.gov