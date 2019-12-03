Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Prescription drug reaction sends 5 students to hospital

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 03, 2019, 10:31 am

WESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say an adverse reaction to a prescription drug sent five West Virginia high school students to the hospital.

Lewis County High School Central Office Administrator Chris Derico says officials think one student brought in the medication on Monday and shared it with others.

Teachers noticed unusual behavior from one student, who was sent to the nurse’s office for evaluation. Shortly afterward, four other students went to the office with similar symptoms.

Officials couldn’t confirm what medication the students took, but say they are expected to fully recover.

Derico says an investigation is ongoing.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

