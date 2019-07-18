Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Prescription Disposal Site Permanently Housed At WV Capitol

Yazmin RodriguezBy Jul 18, 2019, 09:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A permanent prescription drug disposal site is being placed at the West Virginia Capitol so people wanting to dispose of medication can do so all year.

There has already been a collection site at the Capitol for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, but the new location is permanent.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the plan Wednesday and said it is in collaboration with the Capitol Police.

Morrisey says the use of disposal sites can affect substance abuse rates by reducing the number of available pills.

This disposal site is at the Division of Protective Services Office in Building 1, Room 152-A.

Yazmin Rodriguez

