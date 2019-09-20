Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Prescribed burns will take place in Greenbrier County today
By Tyler BarkerSep 20, 2019, 10:36 am
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Monongahela National Forest will be conducting a prescribed burn today.
The prescribed burns will take place 5 miles northeast of White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County. Time of ignition will bary between 10 am and 12 pm, depending on weather conditions.
The burn is a ridge top burn of 96 acres which will be highly visible.
