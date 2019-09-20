Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Prescribed burns will take place in Greenbrier County today

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 20, 2019, 10:36 am

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Monongahela National Forest will be conducting a prescribed burn today.

The prescribed burns will take place 5 miles northeast of White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County.  Time of ignition will bary between 10 am and 12 pm, depending on weather conditions.

The burn is a ridge top burn of 96 acres which will be highly visible.

