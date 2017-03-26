WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Prescribed Burn Studies Oak Regeneration

Rachel AyersBy Mar 25, 2017, 23:58 pm

Fifteen national park service firefighters took part Friday in a prescribed burn of approximately 25 acres of oak forest understory at the Grandview section of New River Gorge National River.
According to the Charleston- Gazette Mail, the prescribed burn was part of a study to examine the effects of fire and deer browsing on oak regeneration.

Dave Bieri said, “We’re not seeing the oak regeneration we had hoped to see.” We want to find out what effects fire and deer browsing could potentially be affecting it. Bieri also mentioned the secondary purpose of Friday’s fire was to “burn off leaf litter, limbs and other fuels to decrease the intensity of forest fires and protect nearby homes and buildings.”

