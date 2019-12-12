Preparing for power outages during winter season

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Power outages during frigid winter months can endanger lives. Being prepared can help you and your family stay safe and comfortable.

If the power goes out to make sure to keep all doors to the outside shut. Use towels to block drafts coming in from window and door cracks. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything that the lines may touch.

“I think anytime that you see the potential for some outage, whether it can cause power outage it’s a good idea to be prepared. To have an alternate source of heat. Make sure to have batteries in your flashlight. Make sure to have a source of food and water all that. With any type of emergency, you just want to make sure you have a plan,” said Appalachian Power Spokesman Phil Moye.

Moye also recommends unplugging major appliances to protect them from when the power comes back on.