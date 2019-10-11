Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Preparations Begin For Concord University’s Homecoming Next Weekend
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Preparations Begin For Concord University’s Homecoming Next Weekend

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 11, 2019, 17:11 pm

15
0

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Preparations are underway for Concord University’s Homecoming.

This year’s homecoming theme is, “A Night At The Movies.” The homecoming parade kicks off the events Thursday at 6 pm with the bonfire following immediately. As people trickle in for the weekend, there will be an event at the President’s house on Friday. The biggest day begins Saturday with tailgates and the big football game versus Fairmont State.

“For us, it’s very exciting because it’s pretty much the one time of year that a lot of alums and friends are going to come back and visit that we don’t normally get to see,” said Concord’s Director of Alumni and Donor Relations.

Following the football game, there will be a grill and chill party on campus.

Previous PostBrothers at Daniels Elementary Gear Up for GNCC Racing Series
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X