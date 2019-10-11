Preparations Begin For Concord University’s Homecoming Next Weekend

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Preparations are underway for Concord University’s Homecoming.

This year’s homecoming theme is, “A Night At The Movies.” The homecoming parade kicks off the events Thursday at 6 pm with the bonfire following immediately. As people trickle in for the weekend, there will be an event at the President’s house on Friday. The biggest day begins Saturday with tailgates and the big football game versus Fairmont State.

“For us, it’s very exciting because it’s pretty much the one time of year that a lot of alums and friends are going to come back and visit that we don’t normally get to see,” said Concord’s Director of Alumni and Donor Relations.

Following the football game, there will be a grill and chill party on campus.