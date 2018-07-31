BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News “Practicing Anti-Racism: A Skill-Based Training For White Folks” Being Held In Lewisburg
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

“Practicing Anti-Racism: A Skill-Based Training For White Folks” Being Held In Lewisburg

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 31, 2018, 22:12 pm

10
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A school in Greenbrier County will hold an Anti-Racism training in August.

Greenbrier Episcopal School located in Lewisburg will host a workshop called “Practicing Anti-Racism: A Skill-Based Training For White Folks” to grow awareness of the history of race and racism in our lives and places.  The training will explore the structures of racism and how they play out locally.  It will also allow for an increase in the ability to engage in local racial justice issues as an ally.

You are encouraged to attend to gain a greater understanding of how white privlege and racism operate in society.  It will help with developing greater awareness of how to work alongside communities of color as allies, too.

The workshop will be led by Katey Lauer and Ingrid Lakey.

If you are interested in the event you can register by contacting Meg Squier at megan5918@gmail.com.  The registration fee is 40 dollars.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018, from 9 am to 5 pm at Greenbrier Episcopal School.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Countdown to the WV State Fair

days
0
8
hours
1
2
minutes
3
5
seconds
0
2
Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives