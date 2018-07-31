“Practicing Anti-Racism: A Skill-Based Training For White Folks” Being Held In Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A school in Greenbrier County will hold an Anti-Racism training in August.

Greenbrier Episcopal School located in Lewisburg will host a workshop called “Practicing Anti-Racism: A Skill-Based Training For White Folks” to grow awareness of the history of race and racism in our lives and places. The training will explore the structures of racism and how they play out locally. It will also allow for an increase in the ability to engage in local racial justice issues as an ally.

You are encouraged to attend to gain a greater understanding of how white privlege and racism operate in society. It will help with developing greater awareness of how to work alongside communities of color as allies, too.

The workshop will be led by Katey Lauer and Ingrid Lakey.

If you are interested in the event you can register by contacting Meg Squier at megan5918@gmail.com. The registration fee is 40 dollars.

The event will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018, from 9 am to 5 pm at Greenbrier Episcopal School.