Powerball Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Charleston, West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 12, 2018, 10:28 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – A Powerball ticket that matched five numbers from the Wednesday, July 11 drawing was sold at a retail location in Charleston, West Virginia. The ticket is worth $2 million.

The Charleston ticket was one of only three in the country to match five numbers for this particular drawing, and the only one to do so with the Power Play option which doubles the prize from $1 million to $2 million. The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 19-21-27-46-47 and the Powerball was 7.

There was no jackpot winner on Wednesday so the jackpot has now climbed to $100 million for next Saturday’s drawing.

The winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket immediately and contact the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500, ext. 250 for information on how to claim.

The name of the retail location will be released later today.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

