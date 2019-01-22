Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Power Outage Causing Schools To Close In Raleigh County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Power Outage Causing Schools To Close In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 22, 2019, 10:33 am

16
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A power outage has left over 2,000 customers in the dark; including, some schools.

According to Appalachian Power, the outage is affecting the northern parts of Beckley.

Woodrow Wilison High School and Stanaford Elementary will be dismissing early due to no power.

The estimated time for power to be restored is around 3 pm.

Previous PostSecretary of State launches new, easier to use website
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X