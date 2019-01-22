FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Power Outage Causing Schools To Close In Raleigh County
By Tyler BarkerJan 22, 2019, 10:33 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A power outage has left over 2,000 customers in the dark; including, some schools.
According to Appalachian Power, the outage is affecting the northern parts of Beckley.
Woodrow Wilison High School and Stanaford Elementary will be dismissing early due to no power.
The estimated time for power to be restored is around 3 pm.
