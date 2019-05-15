Potter, Morrice Sign Letters of Intent

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Two area student-athletes signed letters of intent Tuesday to continue their basketball careers in college.

Greater Beckley senior Chance Potter will join WVU Tech next year, where he plans to major in business management. Potter was a key contributor for the Crusaders over the past three years, helping them reach the Class A state tournament in 2018. He is a two-time member of the All-WOAY Boys Basketball Team, and says staying close to home played a major role in choosing the Golden Bears.

Originally from Scotland, Harry Morrice will continue his career at North Carolina A&T, with plans to study mechanical engineering. He is humbled to play basketball at the Division I level, having taken note of what he’s learned over the past year at Beckley Prep. He is confident that his time playing abroad and in Southern West Virginia can help him succeed with the Aggies.