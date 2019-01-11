FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Potential Runaway Juvenile Could Be In Fayette County
By Tyler BarkerJan 10, 2019, 19:21 pm
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department recieved notification of a potential runaway juvenile in the Ansted, Turkey Creek area.
The juvenile, Amaya Nicole Cernak (age 15, 5-05, 160 lbs), is a runaway from Georgia and may be with family in these areas.
If you spot Amaya or may know of her whereabouts please call 911.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com