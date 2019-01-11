Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Potential Runaway Juvenile Could Be In Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 10, 2019, 19:21 pm

57
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department recieved notification of a potential runaway juvenile in the Ansted, Turkey Creek area.

The juvenile, Amaya Nicole Cernak (age 15, 5-05, 160 lbs), is a runaway from Georgia and may be with family in these areas.

If you spot Amaya or may know of her whereabouts please call 911.

