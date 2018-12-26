Post office truck rolls over and crashes in Raleigh County, sends one to local hospital

LEEVALE, WV (WOAY)- One person has been sent to a local hospital after a post office truck rolls over in Raleigh County.

Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call around 10 A.M. Wednesday that a post office truck was driving on Clearfork Road in the Leevale area of Raleigh County when it rolled over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

Whitesville EMS, Whitesville Fire Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.