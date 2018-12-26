BREAKING NEWS
Post office truck rolls over and crashes in Raleigh County, sends one to local hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 26, 2018, 11:23 am

LEEVALE, WV (WOAY)- One person has been sent to a local hospital after a post office truck rolls over in Raleigh County.

Dispatch tells NewsWatch it got a call around 10 A.M. Wednesday that a post office truck was driving on Clearfork Road in the Leevale area of Raleigh County when it rolled over.

The driver was transported to a local hospital.

Whitesville EMS, Whitesville Fire Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

