Possible hate crime against a Wyoming County student under investigation

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A possible hate crime is under investigation by state police in Summersville after a basketball player found a stick figure with his name on it hanging from a noose.

Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochran tells WOAY that “I feel our prosecutor’s office is one of the best in the state of West Virginia and the results of vigorous successful prosections speak for themselves. We currently have staff prosecutors and assistants with children who attend Wyoming East and based upon our very congenial conversations with Erica Colucci, we agreed to have a specially assigned state trooper from out of county investigate, and another prosecutors office assigned from another county.”

Cochran goes on to say, “We told Erica we will continue to support her in this investigation, and this office will always remain open to her if we can be of further assistance.”

Jace Colucci is a Westside High School student who was playing against Wyoming East last Friday. When Jace went to the visitor’s locker room, he observed a stick figure with his name on it, hanging from a noose.

