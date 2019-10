UPDATE: BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- The scene is now clear after emergency crews were at KFC in regards to a possible gas leak.

——————-

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on scene of a possible gas leak at KFC in Beaver.

According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, a possible gas leak was reported shortly after 7 pm at the KFC located in Beaver.

The store has been evacuated and the gas company has been notified.

Stay with WOAY News for further updates.