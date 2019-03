RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A structure fire has been reported last night at a residence in Tolleytown.

Dispatch received the call at 6:57 p.m. Sophia Area, Lester Fire Department and Trap Hill Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Central Avenue. No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is being suspected as possible arson.

Stay with News Watch for developing details.