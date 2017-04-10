Portable buildings installed for Clendenin, Bridge schools

Advertisement



ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) – After months of sharing a space at Bridge Elementary School, teachers at Bridge and Clendenin Elementary have moved into new portable buildings.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the schools had been sharing a building at Bridge Elementary in Elkview since the June flood destroyed Clendenin Elementary.

Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner says 12 new portables have been placed at Bridge. Students will attend classes in the portables when they return from spring break on April 17.

At the combined Bridge and Clendenin elementary schools, there are currently 360 students along with 45 teachers and staff.

