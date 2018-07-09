Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories
Population Decline In The Mountain State
By Daniella HankeyJul 09, 2018, 10:49 am
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY)- Over the past decade, West Virginia has experienced a population decline including McDowell County, WV.
According to a recent study by Pew Charitable Trusts, in 2017 alone forty-five of West Virginia’s fifty-five counties saw a decline in population, according to the data released.
McDowell County held the fourth-highest population decrease of any nation in 2017 with a 3.5 percent and 683 individuals leaving the town.
If the population in WV continues to drop, one of the State’s three congressional seats would be removed by 2022.
