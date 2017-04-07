Pope dismisses priest who stole $300K from bishop, hospital

Advertisement



CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – Pope Francis has dismissed a Roman Catholic priest from New Hampshire who was convicted of stealing $300,000 from a hospital, a bishop and a deceased priest’s estate.

Monsignor Edward Arsenault, who served as the face of the church in the state during a sex abuse scandal, pleaded guilty to three theft charges in 2014. He was transferred Tuesday to home confinement and is up for parole Feb. 19, 2018.

The Diocese of Manchester said Friday that Arsenault was removed from the priesthood Feb. 29 and no longer has “faculties to act, function, or present himself as a priest.”

Prosecutors said Arsenault billed the church for lavish meals and travel for himself and a male partner. He was convicted of writing checks from the dead priest’s estate.

Related

Comments

comments