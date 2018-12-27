BREAKING NEWS
National NewsNewsWatch

Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in America, Clinton loses top spot after 17 years

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 27, 2018, 11:30 am

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, according to a new Gallup poll.

This marks the first time in 17 years that Hillary Clinton has not topped the list. In fact, she has moved to number three.

Obama, who finished second to Clinton three times and is currently touring to promote her autobiography, “Becoming,” won by a significant margin, Gallup says, with Oprah Winfrey coming in second, followed by Clinton and current First Lady Melania Trump.

Gallup’s annual survey, conducted between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 this year, asks Americans to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. They’ve been conducted the annual poll since 1946.

The full women’s list is as follows:

  1. Michelle Obama
  2. Oprah Winfrey
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Melania Trump
  5. Queen Elizabeth
  6. Angela Merkel
  7. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  8. Ellen DeGeneres
  9. Nikki Haley
  10. Malala Yousafzai
  11. Nancy Pelosi

The full men’s list looks like this:

  1. Barack Obama
  2. Donald Trump
  3. George W. Bush
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Bill Gates
  6. Bernie Sanders
  7. Bill Clinton
  8. Dalai Lama
  9. Joe Biden
  10. Elon Musk
  11. Mike Pence

The men’s list is notable this year for the absence of two men who often ranked high but who passed away in 2018, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham.

See Gallup’s full release HERE.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

