Poll: Michelle Obama most admired woman in America, Clinton loses top spot after 17 years

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in America, according to a new Gallup poll.

This marks the first time in 17 years that Hillary Clinton has not topped the list. In fact, she has moved to number three.

Obama, who finished second to Clinton three times and is currently touring to promote her autobiography, “Becoming,” won by a significant margin, Gallup says, with Oprah Winfrey coming in second, followed by Clinton and current First Lady Melania Trump.

Gallup’s annual survey, conducted between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 this year, asks Americans to name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most. They’ve been conducted the annual poll since 1946.

The full women’s list is as follows:

Michelle Obama Oprah Winfrey Hillary Clinton Melania Trump Queen Elizabeth Angela Merkel Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ellen DeGeneres Nikki Haley Malala Yousafzai Nancy Pelosi

The full men’s list looks like this:

Barack Obama Donald Trump George W. Bush Pope Francis Bill Gates Bernie Sanders Bill Clinton Dalai Lama Joe Biden Elon Musk Mike Pence

The men’s list is notable this year for the absence of two men who often ranked high but who passed away in 2018, Sen. John McCain and the Rev. Billy Graham.

