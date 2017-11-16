Poll: 94% of gun owners think there should be background checks on gun buyers

In the wake of another massacre, American voters today support 95 – 4 percent, including 94 – 5 percent among voters in households where there is a gun, universal background checks for gun purchases, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today.

This is the highest level of support for universal background checks since the independent Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pe-ack) University Poll first asked this question in February 2013, in the wake of the Sandy Hook massacre.

American voters support 65 – 31 percent a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, also a new high. Voters in gun households support a ban 51 – 43 percent.

Voters support 60 – 36 percent stricter gun laws and a number of specific gun measures:

91 – 7 percent for a ban on the sale of guns to people convicted of a violent crime;

62 – 34 percent for stricter regulation of ammunition sales;

74 – 24 percent for a ban on gun modifications that can make a gun work more like a fully automatic weapon.

It is too easy to buy a gun in the U.S., 59 percent of American voters say. But only 37 percent say the ease of buying guns is the bigger cause of mass shootings, while 52 percent say the bigger reason is because it’s too difficult to get mental health care.

Stricter gun laws would help prevent mass shootings, 34 percent of voters say, as 62 percent say shooters would find a way around stricter gun laws and commit these crimes anyway.

“With each American gun massacre, there is stronger voter support for tighter gun control measures,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

“But the cynical view prevails. Stricter laws will do no good whatsoever in a country with more guns than people.”

American voters disapprove 52 – 25 percent of the Republican tax plan. Republican voters approve 60 – 15 percent, with 26 percent undecided. All other party, gender, education, age and racial groups disapprove.

The wealthy would mainly benefit from this tax plan, 61 percent of American voters say, while 24 percent say the middle class will mainly benefit and 6 percent say low-income people would mainly benefit.

American voters say 59 – 33 percent that the Republican tax plan favors the rich at the expense of the middle class.

Only 16 percent of American voters say the Republican tax plan will reduce their taxes, while 35 percent of voters say it will increase their taxes and 36 percent say it won’t have much impact on their taxes.

Only 36 percent of voters believe the GOP tax plan will lead to an increase in jobs and economic growth, while 52 percent do not believe it.

American voter opinions on some of the elements of the Republican tax plan are:

49 – 45 percent that lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent is a bad idea;

58 – 30 percent that doubling the standard deduction is a good idea;

59 – 30 percent that eliminating the deduction for state and local income taxes is a bad idea;

48 – 43 percent that eliminating the estate tax is a good idea.

“The sentiment from voters: The GOP tax plan is a great idea, if you are rich. Otherwise, you’re out of luck,” Malloy said.

That Russian Thing

American voters say 60 – 27 percent that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is conducting a fair investigation into possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government. Voters are divided 47 – 46 percent on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office if he fires Mueller.

From November 7 – 13, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,577 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points, including the design effect. Live interviewers call landlines and cell phones.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts nationwide public opinion surveys, and statewide polls in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Iowa and Colorado as a public service and for research.

