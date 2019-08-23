Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Politicians seek answers on veteran's death at VA hospital
Politicians seek answers on veteran’s death at VA hospital

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 23, 2019, 18:54 pm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia politicians are calling for answers after a Vietnam veterans death at a VA hospital was ruled a homicide.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito vowed Friday to investigate after a news report on the death of retired Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

A lawyer for McDermotts estate provided The Associated Press with a legal document sent to the VA claiming the 82yearold was wrongly injected with a fatal dose of insulin in April 2018. It also contains an autopsy report from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner that rules the death a homicide.

Manchin also questioned the hospitals treatment of other patients.

The hospital didnt return a voicemail. A VA spokeswoman did not comment.

Tyler Barker

