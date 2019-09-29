Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Police: WVa man tried to stab, chase ambulance medics
CrimeWatch News

Police: WVa man tried to stab, chase ambulance medics

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 29, 2019, 15:53 pm

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — A man has been charged with assaulting two West Virginia ambulance medics who were transporting him to a hospital.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says deputies had found 27-year-old Richard William Thornton of Parkersburg along a road in Elkview on Saturday. While being transported to a hospital in Charleston by ambulance, Thornton removed the straps securing him to a cot.

Rutherford says Thorton then pulled out a knife and tried to stab a medic. The driver stopped and both medics left the ambulance, and Thornton chased after them. He was later located at a convenience store.

Thornton was charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was being held Sunday at the South Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Yazmin Rodriguez

Yazmin Rodriguez is currently the morning and noon anchor for WOAY. She was born in Newark, New Jersey then later headed down to the Jersey shore where she received her bachelor's degree in television and radio from Monmouth University.

