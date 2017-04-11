Police: Woman armed with knife, sword charged after stabbing husband in chest

Advertisement



Charleston police said a woman who was armed with a knife and a sword is charged after she stabbed her husband in the chest.

Alicia Dawn Hudson, 36, of Charleston was charged Monday with malicious wounding, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Police said Hudson and her husband Jonathan began arguing after they went to a grocery store to get some beer and chicken. They then went back to her grandfather’s apartment, where they began drinking beer and arguing. Police said she told her husband to leave and when he didn’t, she got a sword out of her grandfather’s closet and walked back to the living room where her husband was.

The complaint said she was holding a sword and a knife when she got in a physical altercation with her husband and stabbed him in the chest.

Jonathan Hudson sustained injuries to his hands and legs and a severe laceration to his chest and was transported to the hospital.

Hudson is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.

Related

Comments

comments