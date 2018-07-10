Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Police: West Virginia Man Faked Own Kidnapping to Get Money
CrimeWatchNewsWatchStateTop Stories

Police: West Virginia Man Faked Own Kidnapping to Get Money

Rachel AyersBy Jul 10, 2018, 21:12 pm

9
0

MORGANTOWN– Police say a West Virginia man is accused of faking his own kidnapping in order to get money from his family.

Monongalia County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Preston Smith of Morgantown.

Deputies say Smith allegedly sent a text message and called his brother indicating he was being held at gunpoint and that a kidnapper was demanding $2,000 in order to release Smith. Smith’s brother called the sheriff’s department, and deputies who responded to a convenience store found Smith without anyone holding him against his will.

Smith was charged with conspiracy and was being held Monday on $10,000 bond in the Northern Regional Jail. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives