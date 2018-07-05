BREAKING NEWS
Police Searching For Woman Who Was Abducted And In Danger

Jul 05, 2018

VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Police are searching for a missing Virginia woman believed to be anducted and in danger.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for Ms. Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, 39. She is an Asian female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’1 and weighs 135 lbs. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm, and “BELLAMY” tattooed on her right ankle.

Ms. Gamboa was last seen July 1, 2018, and is believed to have been abducted and in danger. Please call 911 or contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-8175 with any information concerning Ms. Gamboa.

