Police searching for suspect after offering plates go missing from a church in Lewisburg

Aug 21, 2019

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Police in Lewisburg need your help finding the person(s) responsible for stealing two offering plates from a church.

According to police, St. James Episcopal Church was the victim of larceny.  Someone stole two offering plates from the church. The plates are about 10-12″, pewter, and inscribed.  The plates have little monetary value, but they are significant to the church, and its history.

If anyone has any information as to the who has the offering plates or where the plates may be, please call Lewisburg Police at 304-645-1626.

