Police searching for man accused of posing as city worker to steal from elderly women

CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH)- Charleston Police are calling 47-year old Willis Caudill a threat to the community.

He’s accused of targeting the elderly and in some cases becoming violent. Now, a manhunt is underway across state lines to track him down.

“He’s been a one man crime wave from Charleston to Huntington, to Bluefield and Bluefield, Virginia,” said Charleston Police Chief, Steve Cooper.

Cooper said Caudill faces multiple felony charges after stealing from the elderly, committing credit card fraud and failing to register as a sex offender.

Police says last week in Kanawha City, Caudill posed as a city employee then told a 88-year old woman he had to check her bathroom water pressure and sewage, while in her home he stole her purse and credit cards.

“He used her credit card in numerous places between here and Huntington,” Cooper said.

But police said his schemes don’t end there, in Cabell County, investigators said he targeted a widow at a cemetery.

“She had been decorating graves and he tricked her into believing her car lost a piece and he was trying to give it back and he was able to steal her purse and credit card,” Cooper said.

Police said Caudill is driving a silver 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a West Virginia license plate and number of 1MZ854.

The same jeep was spotted in Bluefield, Virginia where Caudill is a suspect in a robbery case.

Bluefield police said a 90-year old woman was the target and when she confronted him, she was shoved into a closet.

“We have such a sense of urgency of getting Mr. Caudill into custody as soon as possible because we believe is absolute danger to elderly females in this region,” Cooper said.

While the search continues, police issuing a strong reminder to trust your gut and always ask for ID if someone comes to your door claiming to be a utility worker.

“Demand identification, see a uniform and if something doesn’t feel right call 911 and lock your door,” said Cooper.

Police said if you have any information or see Willis Caudill to give them a call.