WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Police Searching for Five People Wanted on Drug Charges In Fayette Co.
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Police Searching for Five People Wanted on Drug Charges In Fayette Co.

Rebecca FernandezBy Sep 09, 2017, 17:42 pm

33
0
Advertisement

The Oak Hill Police Department needs your help tracking down five people who are wanted on drug charges.

Warrants have been issued for the following people:

Mitchell Wayne Stover and Christina Dawn Nugen, both from Oak Hill, are wanted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of child neglect.

Dallas Pack, is wanted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Jeff Allen Adkins and Dayton E. Donnally are each wanted on a single count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is urged to call Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0597.

Comments

comments

Previous PostWest Virginia First Responders Arrive in Florida, Ready As Help When Hurricane Irma Hits
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives