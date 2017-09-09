Police Searching for Five People Wanted on Drug Charges In Fayette Co.

Advertisement



The Oak Hill Police Department needs your help tracking down five people who are wanted on drug charges.

Warrants have been issued for the following people:

Mitchell Wayne Stover and Christina Dawn Nugen, both from Oak Hill, are wanted on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of child neglect.

Dallas Pack, is wanted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Jeff Allen Adkins and Dayton E. Donnally are each wanted on a single count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the location of these individuals is urged to call Oak Hill Police Department at 304-465-0597.

Related

Comments

comments