Police Search for Purse-Snatching Suspects

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police need the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with a stolen purse .

According to police, two men stole a purse from a woman’s vehicle on Packwood Drive on Friday. Police say the men later used the woman’s debit card at Kroger’s.

If you can identify the men, call Crime Stoppers at (304) 255-7867. Your tip could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000.