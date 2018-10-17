Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Police say California teens made cookies with grandparent's ashes
National News

Police say California teens made cookies with grandparent’s ashes

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 17, 2018, 00:32 am

5
0

DAVIS, California – Police are investigating after a high school student allegedly made cookies with a disturbing extra ingredient — human ashes.

According to a student, two other students were part of the plot to make and pass out sugar cookies with one of their grandparents’ cremated ashes baked inside.

Police said the cookies were distributed to at least nine students.

Testing is underway to determine if they actually contained the remains.

No adverse health effects have been reported.

“I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this,” said Lieutenant Paul Doroshov, with the Davis Police Department.

Tyler Barker

