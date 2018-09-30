Police say armed repairman shoots, kills attacking monkey

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in a coastal North Carolina town say a repairman won’t face charges after he fatally shot a pet monkey that escaped and attacked a woman.

A Shallotte police detective told The Charlotte Observer Friday evening that the snow monkey escaped a backyard cage and “went bananas,” biting the woman and scratching her arms and legs.

Police say the monkey then ran across the street and banged on a neighbor’s glass door. The repairman approached the animal, which then ran toward him.

Detective Sgt. John Holman says the repairman killed it with one shot from his small handgun. Holman says the man had a concealed carry permit and was protecting the neighborhood.

Holman says the monkey’s owner was properly licensed to keep it and other exotic pets.