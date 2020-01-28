Police: Pilot killed in small plane crash in northern WVa

Kassie Simmons
GRAFTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pilot was killed Monday in the crash of a small airplane in northern West Virginia, police said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, which crashed and caught on fire in woods in an unincorporated area near state Route 310 between Fairmont and Grafton, State Police Sgt. Robert Garrison told news outlets.

The pilot’s identity was not immediately determined. Federal aviation officials were expected to be at the scene on Tuesday.

Garrison said the plane’s origination and destination weren’t immediately known.

