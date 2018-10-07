FeaturedNewsWatchTop Stories
Police: Pilot from Fayetteville, WV has died in a single-engine plane crash
By Daniella HankeyOct 07, 2018, 17:14 pm
FANCY GAP, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 65-year-old man has died after his single-engine plane crashed in the far western part of the state.
Virginia State Police said in a statement that the plane was reported missing shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The plane crashed near the town of Fancy Gap, which is in Carroll County and about four hours west of Richmond.
State police identified the deceased pilot as Ralph C. Young of Fayetteville, West Virginia. Young had been flying between Fayetteville and Elkin, North Carolina.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the investigation.
