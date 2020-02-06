Police: Pawn shop owner fatally shot would-be robber

By
Kassie Simmons
-

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a pawn shop shot and killed and man attempting to rob the business.

The man, 75, entered the West Side Trading Post Pawn Shop in Fairmont on Wednesday morning, news outlets reported. He came to the counter and presented a fake gun — which looked like it was real — in a threatening manner, Fairmont police Chief Steve Shine said.

The owner of the shop then pulled out his own gun and shot the man, police said. The 75-year-old later died.

The shooting was still under investigation but police said it appeared to be a “reasonable use of deadly force.”

Police did not immediately identify the man. An autopsy was pending, news outlets reported.

