CrimeWatch Featured NewsWatch

POLICE: One Person Dead After Princeton Shooting

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 18:59 pm

PRIMCETON, WV (WOAY) – A shooting in Princeton leaves one person dead.

According to Princeton Police, a shooting occurred around 3:45pm Sunday afternoon on Kee Street. A male in his 30’s died on the scene.  One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The identity of the shooter or victim has not been released, nor the motive.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for further updates on this developing story.

