Police officer killed after being struck by fellow officer during chase

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 24, 2018, 04:39 am

(ABC NEWS)- A Kent, Washington, police officer died in the line of duty while trying to stop a car chase.

Officer Diego Moreno was in the process of trying to stop a suspect who was fleeing by deploying spike strips.

The eight year veteran of the force was hit by another officer while trying to release the strips.

Officers first responded after receiving calls about a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spotted the suspect in a red pickup truck attempting to flee the area, police reported.

While in the process of trying to chase down the vehicle, an officer struck Moreno, who was out of his car attempting to use the spike strips.

The officer then collided with three other cars at an intersection. The second officer injured is in stable condition, police said.

“Make no question about this, were it not for the actions of this suspect or suspects, this officer would be alive today. It’s directly because of the suspect or suspect’s actions that led to the officer’s death,” Washington State Patrol Capt. Ron Mead said at a news conference.
The suspect also crashed and was taken into custody.

As of Monday, a passenger has since been arrested as well, police said.

Officials will provide an update after the investigation has concluded.

Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

