Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman during traffic stop

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 16, 2018, 04:55 am

(ABC NEWS)-

A Maryland police officer has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop, his department said.

The driver claimed that the officer was on duty, in uniform and in a marked cruiser when he sexually assaulted her around 1 a.m. Thursday, Prince George’s County Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said at a Monday news conference.

 

The woman came forward several hours later, and “we immediately launched a special investigation response team that is part of our internal affairs division,” Donelan said.

At a press conference late Monday, police announced the officer, Ryan Macklin, was taken into custody this evening and is now facing five charges including first- and second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

A preliminary investigation showed Macklin “pulled the driver over early Thursday morning and forced the victim to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car in a nearby parking lot,” police said in a news release.

 

There is no evidence, at this point, as to why Macklin targeted this victim, police said. Investigators released surveillance video that showed Macklin activating his emergency equipment on his police vehicle in order to initiate the traffic stop where the alleged assault occurred.

There is evidence to believe there may be additional incidents and police are asking anyone in the community to come forward and report if they were assaulted, Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Police are still collecting a “ton of evidence” and interviewing witnesses, officials said.

 

Within hours of the woman coming forward, Macklin was suspended with pay, and his gun, badge and cruiser were confiscated, police said.

Macklin had been with the department for the last six years.

Daniella Hankey

Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor. Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members. As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.

