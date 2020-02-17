Police need your help locating a stolen utility vehicle from Greenbrier County

Tyler Barker
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for your help in locating a stolen utility vehicle. This vehicle is described as a camouflage, 2015 Kubota rtv-x1100C with dump bed, a/c and heat. This Kubota RTV was recently reported stolen from the Richlands area of Greenbrier County.

If you have any information on this stolen vehicle, you are asked to please contact TFC. J.C. Mann of the Lewisburg State Police detachment at (304) 647-7600 or (304) 256 6700. Messages can also be sent through the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Facebook page and will be relayed to TFC. Mann.

Pictured below is a stock picture of the type of Kubota RTV that was stolen.

