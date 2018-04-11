Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Police Need Your Help Locating A Sex Offender On The Loose In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 11, 2018, 14:46 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a sex offender on the loose.

Michael L. Canterbury, a registered sex offender left his residence sometime on the morning of Monday, March 19, 2018, and has not been heard from since but some reports have come in that he has been seen in the Beckley area.

Michael L. Canterbury:
DOB: 5/16/1984
HT: 6′ 2”
WHT: 240
HAIR: Brown
EYES: Blue

There are currently warrants out for Mr. Canterbury for probation violation and for failure to register change in information to his sex offender registry.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Canterbury they are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700

Tyler Barker

