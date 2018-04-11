Police Need Your Help Locating A Sex Offender On The Loose In Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) The West Virginia State Police need your help locating a sex offender on the loose.

Michael L. Canterbury, a registered sex offender left his residence sometime on the morning of Monday, March 19, 2018, and has not been heard from since but some reports have come in that he has been seen in the Beckley area.

Michael L. Canterbury:

DOB: 5/16/1984

HT: 6′ 2”

WHT: 240

HAIR: Brown

EYES: Blue

There are currently warrants out for Mr. Canterbury for probation violation and for failure to register change in information to his sex offender registry.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Canterbury they are urged to contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700

