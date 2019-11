OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill Police need your help locating a missing woman.

The Oak Hill Police Department needs the public’s help to locate a missing person, Trinity Anne McCallister, 36.

McCallister was seen in area of Wildwood Place, near Collinwood acres in Oak Hill last Thursday.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen McCallister or know her whereabouts is asked call Oak Hill Police Department.