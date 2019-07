FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Fayetteville Police Department needs the public’s assistance identifying individuals who broke into Fayetteville Elementary School.

The subjects in the photos are suspects in breaking & entering, theft and vandalism of the Fayetteville Elementary School.

Anyone having any information on the identity of these subjects or the crime itself is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department (304-574-0255) or Crime Stoppers (304-255-STOP).