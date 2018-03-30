Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Stealing A Bank Card In Raleigh County

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 30, 2018, 12:00 pm

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – Police needs the public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in stealing bank debit card information and creating a debit card then making purchases in Raleigh County, WV.

The picture is of the male suspect which used stolen debit card information on March 29, 2018 at 10:44 P.M. at the BP Little General station in MacArthur, WV.

The male suspect is believed to have connections to the Columbus, OH area.

Anyone with information about the identification of this male suspect is urged to call the West Virginia State Police at (304)256-6700.

Tyler Barker

