CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatch
Police looking for suspect after a shooting in Greenbrier County
By Tyler BarkerJul 06, 2019, 18:54 pm
9
GREENBRIER COUNY, WV (WOAY) – State Police need your help locating a person wanted in a shooting.
State Police in Lewisburg say a man is in stable condition after receiving a gunshot wound. The incident happened at around 2pm today, on Caldwell Hill Loop Road.
Details are limited, but if you have any information, you are asked to contact Lewisburg State Police.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com