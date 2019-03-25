Police Looking For Princeton Woman Wanted For Prostitution

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police need your help locating a woman wanted for prostitution.

The Princeton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Chasity Belcher. Belcher is wanted for Prostitution, fleeing on foot and Petit Larceny.

If anyone has information on Chasity Belcher’s whereabouts, please contact Princeton Police Department at (304)487-5000 or Mercer County 911 (304)425-8911.